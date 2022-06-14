Severe weather across US: Floods close Yellowstone; major storms slam Midwest; heat impacts 100 million

Severe weather events are touching all parts of the U.S., including flooding at Yellowstone National Park, wildfires in the Southwest, major storms in the Midwest and a heat wave impacting over 100 million Americans. Here's a roundup of what's happening, followed by links to complete coverage:
Communities bordering Yellowstone National Park were isolated and tourists stranded Tuesday after record floodwaters knocked out roads and bridges in Montana and Wyoming and forced the closure of all entrances to the park. It’s unclear how many visitors are stranded or have been forced to leave the park and how many people who live outside the park have been rescued and evacuated.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South, authorities said.
Monday’s severe storms caused damage and power outages in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. And the storms continued to pack a punch as they rolled into West Virginia early Tuesday, where numerous roads were closed by downed trees and power lines.
The storms came as high temperatures and humidity settle in over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas. More than 100 million people were facing combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches through Wednesday following record weekend temperatures in parts of the West and the Southwest.
In the West, crews from California to New Mexico are battling wildfires in hot, dry and windy weather.
Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, released a statement calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because the biggest obstacle to enacting the measure is probably in the 50-50 Senate, where at least 10 GOP votes will be needed to attain the usual 60-vote threshold for approval.
The bridge to Tom Miner Basin off of Highway 89 south of Livingston has been washed out as major flooding washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Monday. June 13, 2022.