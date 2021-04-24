Severe storms return to the Southeast on Saturday

"Widely scattered to scattered severe thunderstorms are expected on Saturday across parts of the Southeast. All severe hazards appear possible including large to very large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes," according to the storm center.

The first round of severe storms is expected Saturday morning, as a strong line of thunderstorms tracks across the South, affecting Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. The main threat along this line of storms will be damaging winds and embedded tornadoes.

Tornado watches were issued early Saturday morning for portions of southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, southern Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle.

A tornado warned storm tracked through southern Alabama and into southern Georgia Saturday morning. The weather service warns that this line of storms is moving very quickly and to take shelter when warnings are issued.

A second round of storms is forecast to develop bringing more rain and severe hazards to some of the same areas affected in the morning.

The greatest threat for strong tornadoes will be in the afternoon and evening hours across portions southwest Georgia.