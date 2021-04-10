 Skip to main content
Severe storm drops large hail on coastal Alabama city
AP

Severe storm drops large hail on coastal Alabama city

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, dropping large hail on a coastal Alabama city.

Images shared by news outlets showed car windshields shattered by hail about as large as baseballs in Orange Beach.

Storms also brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

Some flooding was reported. Several thousand customers lost power overnight, according to utility tracking website poweroutage.us.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

