Severe drought devastates Washington state's wheat crop

The wheat is fetching about $9 a bushel, which is higher than last year, but that is only for farmers who have wheat to sell, Squires said.

Washington has about 3,500 wheat farmers, who last year exported $663 million worth of wheat. With yields expected at 40% to 60% of normal, revenue will drop significantly, Squires said.

Many of the state's farmers have crop insurance that covers up to 80% of losses, but some do not, Squires said.

Officials believe it's inevitable that some wheat farmers will be bankrupted by the drought because “there is always a thinning” of them following severe droughts, Squires said.

Green's farm has crop insurance which will help pay bills so the operation can survive another year, she said.

“Years like this are the reason we have crop insurance,” Green said. “But usually if you get crop insurance, you are not getting any profits.”

The state's wheat farmers face another problem: Next year's crop must be planted in September, but there is no moisture in the ground to help the seeds take hold.

“We need a lot of rain,” Squires said. “But nothing says a change in the weather is coming.”