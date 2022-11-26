Several US regions face rainy, snowy weather that may complicate post-Thanksgiving travel. Here's what to know

As well-fed holiday travelers pack their bags, hit the roads and squeeze into planes this weekend, widespread rain and snow could cause delays in the trip home.
Several weather systems are
forecast to trouble regions of US on Saturday and Sunday, including two in the Northeast and another pair dumping snow on parts of the Pacific Northwest.
Multiple storms are also expected to move across the Southeast this weekend, with many areas receiving up to 1 inch of rain through Sunday night, while Texas faces dueling snow and rain conditions.
A traveler walks along a moving walkway between terminals at Logan International Airport in Boston, the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
AP Photo/Steven Senne
Rainy frustrations in Northeast and Midwest
After rain on Friday, two separate systems will dampen weekend travel plans in the Northeast and Midwest over the weekend.
Saturday will bring a sunny reprieve, the National Weather Service forecasts, before a cold front brings in more wet and breezy conditions on Sunday.
"Precipitation will fall as rain for most, but mixed wintry precipitation will be possible in northern New England and parts of the Great Lakes region," the National Weather Service said.
Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are forecast across much of the eastern US over the weekend. Dry conditions are expected to return to the region as the system moves off the east coast on Monday, according to the NWS.
Dueling weather in Texas
Those traveling through Texas could face a difficult journey this weekend as the state endures heavy snowfall in its western counties and potentially flooding rains in the east.
Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories and a blizzard warning are in place across western Texas and southeastern New Mexico through Saturday morning when snowfall is expected to begin letting up.
Widespread snowfall totals of 4 inches are expected across the winter storm warning area. Those under a blizzard warning in western Texas are forecast to receive total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and gusty winds up to 60 mph.
In western areas of the state and along its Gulf Coast, heavy rainfall overnight into Saturday morning could overwhelm soil already saturated by rains on Friday, bringing the threat of scattered flash flooding to some areas.
Areas near the Gulf Coast are expected to see 2 to 3 inches of rainfall into Saturday morning, though some localities could see higher amounts, the prediction center said. Parts along the Gulf are under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall and could see more significant flash flooding.
Farther east, storm conditions may make driving hazardous in some areas, including around Mobile, Alabama, where severe storms could occur Saturday, and in central North Carolina, where occasional wind gusts could reach 40 mph Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
An electronic overhead sign warns motorists northbound on Interstate 25 about an impending change in the weather late Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Lone Tree, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Snow continues in Pacific Northwest
A combination of snow and wind could lead to hazardous travel conditions in parts of the Northwest this weekend as the region is hit by two frontal systems.
The system that brought rain and higher elevation snow through the Pacific Northwest on Friday will move into the Intermountain West on Saturday. Even heavier rain and mountain snow will follow as the second system moves into the Cascades and northern Rockies from Sunday into Monday.
Some areas could see between 1 to 2 feet of snow and gusty winds of up to 40 mph through the weekend, with Sunday seeing the heaviest snowfall.
Drivers should watch out for snow-covered roads in the Cascades on Sunday and Monday, the NWS office in Portland said.
Winter storm watches and winter weather advisories have been issued for areas that are expected to be hard-hit.
Photos: It's beginning to look like Christmas
People stroll among the stands at a Christmas market in the square in front of St. Stephen Basilica, in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)
Balazs Mohai
Colored lights decorate a Christmas fair which opened ahead of the holiday season in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Municipal authorities in the Romanian capital, quoted by local media, stated that holiday season city light decoration levels will remain at last year's level and use energy saving solutions. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andreea Alexandru
Spectators gather to attend the Champs Elysee Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season, in Paris, Sunday, Nov.20, 2022. The lights on the famed avenue will be turned off at the earlier time of 11:45 pm from now and and until further notice to help save energy as the war in Ukraine squeezes the electricity market. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
Lights illuminate the traditional Christmas Market that was opened in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
Lights illuminate the traditional Christmas Market with a merry-go-round, in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
Local authorities inaugurate the Christmas lighting in the streets of Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Ahead of other cities, the northwestern port city of Vigo switched on the Christmas light with a lightshow on Saturday Nov. 19, in what has become a significant tourist attraction. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)
Lalo R. Villar
An illuminated Ferris wheel is reflected in the wet pavement at a Christmas fair which opened ahead of the holiday season in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Municipal authorities in the Romanian capital, quoted by local media, stated that holiday season city light decoration levels will remain at last year's level and use energy saving solutions. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
People watch from a nearby hotel as the Christmas lights at the Country Club Plaza shopping district are switched on amidst fireworks Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Thanksgiving night ceremony featuring more than 200,000 bulbs covering a 15-block area has been a tradition for more 90 years at the shopping center marking the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Members of the Royal Collection Trust look up at a Christmas tree on display in the Crimson Drawing Room, during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Andrew Matthews
Members of the make finishing touches to a 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree, which was felled from Windsor Great Park, in St George's Hall during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Andrew Matthews
Performers on the Macy's Singing Christmas Tree float wave to spectators during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
An overall view of a Christmas market in the square in front of St. Stephen Basilica, in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)
Balazs Mohai
Finishing touches are made to the Advent wreath before it is raised to its traditional position below the Central Tower at York Minster, in York, England, Friday Nov. 25, 2022. The cathedral's wreath is one of the largest of its kind in the country. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
Danny Lawson
People watch on as the Advent wreath is raised to its traditional position below the Central Tower at York Minster, in York, England, Friday Nov. 25, 2022. The cathedral's wreath is one of the largest of its kind in the country. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
Danny Lawson
A person shops in Bryant Park's Winter Village, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in New York. After two years of pandemic holidays when people spent more dollars online, shoppers are back in force in stores and at holiday markets. Small businesses say it is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, both emotionally and financially. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
A Christmas tree waits to be decorated in an open square in a residential area of Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
People ride in an illuminated Ferris wheel at a Christmas fair which opened ahead of the holiday season in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Municipal authorities in the Romanian capital, quoted by local media, stated that holiday season city light decoration levels will remain at last year's level and use energy saving solutions. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andreea Alexandru
A vendor looks up sitting in a religious items stand at a Christmas fair which opened ahead of the holiday season in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Municipal authorities in the Romanian capital, quoted by local media, stated that holiday season city light decoration levels will remain at last year's level and use energy saving solutions. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Spectators gather to attend the Champs Elysee Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season, in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The lights on the famed avenue will be turned off at the earlier time of 11:45 pm from now and and until further notice to help save energy as the war in Ukraine squeezes the electricity market. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
Spectators gather to attend the Champs Elysee Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season, in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The lights on the famed avenue will be turned off at the earlier time of 11:45 pm from now and and until further notice to help save energy as the war in Ukraine squeezes the electricity market. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
French actor Tahar Rahim, centre, Paris' mayor Anne Hidalgo, second left and guests push the button during the inauguration of the Champs Elysee Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season, in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The lights on the famed avenue will be turned off at the earlier time of 11:45 pm from now and and until further notice to help save energy -- as the war in Ukraine squeezes the electricity market. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
Lights illuminate the traditional Christmas Market that was opened in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
People watch a World Cup soccer match as they visit the Christmas market at the 'Breitscheidplatz' (Breitscheid Square) around the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Michael Sohn
People visit the Christmas market at the 'Breitscheidplatz' (Breitscheid Square) around the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Michael Sohn
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International Airport, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Boston. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
A pink Christmas tree decorates the small pink Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The "Rosa (pink) Weihnachtsmarkt" is a LGBTQ themed Gluhwein stand, which as the name says, is lit up with pink light. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
Lighting specialist Taylor Pechuekonis strings lights on the City of Orlando Christmas tree at Lake Eola Park's Washington Plaza, Wednesday, November 23, 2022. The 64-foot-tall tree features thousands of ornaments and computer-controlled lighting that will synchronize to music with Lake Eola's iconic fountain. The tree will be lighted on December 2 in a ceremony beginning at 5pm —hosted by Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer— with live music, performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food vendors and a Christmas market. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Joe Burbank
The official 2022 White House Christmas Tree arrives at the White House before being received by first lady Jill Biden on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Washington. The concolor fir tree for the Blue Room of the White House, is 18 and one half feet tall and presented by the Shealer Family of Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Auburn, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Dale Haney, left, White House grounds superintendent, directs as the White House Christmas Tree arrives at the White House, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Washington. The concolor fir tree for the Blue Room of the White House, is 18 and one half feet tall, and is presented by the Shealer Family of Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Auburn, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
The illuminated tree of the Christmas Market is pictured between buildings in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
A parade performer in a Christmas Tree costume walks down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
Santa Claus asks Skylar Evans, of Girardville, what she wants for Christmas at the Girardville Borough Building after the Santa parade in Girardville, Pa., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Santa met with children for photos and handed out candy. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP)
Lindsey Shuey
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!