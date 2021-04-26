Settlement reached in suit against ultra-rich Montana club

The suit claimed the lost tips and service charges could amount to around $500 a night for workers at the nicest restaurants.

The suit also said lower wages were paid to Jamaican workers, with cooks paid $12 per hour while others were paid $15 to $18 an hour. It alleged non-Jamaican workers were given preference to work special events where they could be paid more money.

Those who complained said they were told they would not receive tips and service charges because they “were not from here,” while a server who complained was told he could always be “taken back to Jamaica,” the lawsuit said.

The two defendants blamed each other, according to the lawsuit. The club claimed Hospitality Staffing was responsible for payroll, and Hospitality Staffing claimed the decisions were being made by the club.

Under the settlement, the club will pay $515,000 and Hospitality Staffing will pay $485,000, according to court documents.

Yellowstone Club general manager Hans Williamson said in a statement that the resort now directly employs workers who come from Jamaica under the employment visa program. Williamson said the majority of those workers return each year and the program has grown.