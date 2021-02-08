Settlement near in case of pot suspect killed by state dozer

The estate of a man who was run over by a bulldozer while being chased by Pennsylvania State Police for illegally growing a handful of pot plants is nearing settlement of its federal wrongful death lawsuit against the state.

Gregory Longenecker, a 51-year-old short-order cook and Grateful Dead fan, had fled into thick brush after being caught growing 10 marijuana plants on public land near Reading. His body was found under the treads of a Pennsylvania Game Commission bulldozer that state police had commandeered in pursuit.

The suit by Longenecker’s family contended that state police and the game commission took “crazy and lethal action” against an unarmed man who posed no threat, then destroyed or withheld evidence to cover it up.

A federal judge overseeing the case has scheduled a settlement conference for next month. The hearing will review “the settlement of the wrongful death ... and allocation of settlement proceeds,” according to a Feb. 4 order by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl.

The filing does not include any details about the pending settlement, including the amount to be paid. The state attorney general's office, which is representing both agencies in court, had no immediate comment Monday.