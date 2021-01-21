Settlement in racial bias case includes sheriff's apology

“His animus toward the immigrant community has manifested into policies and practices that target the immigrant community, isolating and marginalizing them as second class in violation of their rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution,” the lawsuit says.

Medrano had been living in Frederick County for more than 13 years and was in the U.S. illegally at the time of her detention. In July 2018, she was driving with her daughter and two infant grandchildren when a sheriff's deputy stopped her and another deputy said she had a burned-out taillight.

Deputies detained her for more than an hour in her car while waiting for ICE to respond to an inquiry about her immigration status, her lawsuit says. Ultimately, the deputies issued her a warning for the taillight. Medrano says her vehicle's taillights were functioning normally.

Jenkins said he recognizes that she was improperly detained for an unreasonable amount of time. The sheriff said deputies have been and will be properly trained to avoid “similar actions and circumstances.”

“Again,” he wrote, “you have my sincere apology for the events that occurred during that traffic stop and any fear that they may have caused you."