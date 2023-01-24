 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Sesame Street' co-founder Lloyd Morrisett dies at age 93

  • Updated
2019 Kennedy Center Honors

Honoree and "Sesame Street" co-founder Lloyd Morrisett attends the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 8, 2019, at The Kennedy Center in Washington.

 Greg Allen, Invision

Los Angeles — Lloyd Morrisett, the co-founder of popular children's television show "Sesame Street," has died at the age of 93.

Morrisett was one of the pioneers of using technology to educate, and was reportedly the first person to consider using television to teach young children basic skills. The psychologist was praised for having left an "outsized and indelible legacy" among generations of children around the world. 

His death was announced via the Sesame Workshop on Tuesday, though no further details were given.

"Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93," read a statement on the organization's Twitter page. "A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact."

The statement continued: "A wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader of the Workshop for decades, Lloyd was fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate."

Sharing a quote from Morrisett's co-founder and close friend Joan Ganz Cooney, it added: "Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street."

It was Morrisett who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers. The news of his death comes just less than two months on from the death of Bob McGrath, one of the show's first non-Muppet regular characters, who died at the age of 90.

"Sesame Street" first premiered on public television stations in the United States on Nov. 10, 1969, and still airs today.

