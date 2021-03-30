Service honors Colorado officer killed in mass shooting

The honor guard carries the casket into a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder.
This photo tweeted by the Boulder Police Department late Monday, March 22, 2021, shows Officer Eric Talley. Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., including Talley.
Colorado Springs police and fire department first responders stand on the overpass of Bijou Street and Interstate 25 and salute to Boulder Police Department officer Eric Talley's mother as she passes through Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Officer Talley's mother was driven up from New Mexico by Colorado State Patrol. First responders stood on Bijou and N. Academy overpasses to honor and pay their respects to officer Talley's family and all the victims who were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket on Monday in Boulder, Colo.
By PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN
Report for America/Associated Press
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — A slain Colorado police officer credited with preventing more deaths in a mass shooting at a supermarket was being honored at a memorial service before he is laid to rest Tuesday.
More than 500 law enforcement vehicles took part in a procession that escorted the hearse carrying Officer Eric Talley's body to the service at Flatirons Community Church in the city of Lafayette. A line of officers waited for Talley’s flag-draped casket to arrive, then his family followed it inside the church, escorted by police.
Members of Colorado police and fire departments walked in playing bagpipes at the end of a long procession of mourners, including officers from across the U.S.
The church is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Boulder where Talley, 51, and nine other people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a grocery store on March 22.
The service is open to the public, but attendance in the church's auditorium, which normally holds up to 4,200 people, is restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers urged people to watch a livestream on television news stations.
The program for the ceremony included a poem written by Talley's seven children for Christmas 2019, called “Our Unsung Hero." It praises Talley for doing whatever they ask of him and risking his life. It ends with a line asking for his protection: “May God bless and protect you/And bring you home each day.”