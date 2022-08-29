 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Serena Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet

Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet.

In her first match at what is expected to be the last U.S. Open — and last tournament — of her remarkable playing career, Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.

Early, Williams was not at her best. There were double-faults. Other missed strokes, missed opportunities. She went up 2-0, but then quickly trailed 3-2. Then, suddenly, Williams looked a lot more like someone with six championships at Flushing Meadows and 23 Grand Slam titles in all.

She rolled through the end of that opening set, capping it with a service winner she reacted to with clenched fists and her trademark cry of “Come on!” The more than 23,000 in attendance rose for a raucous standing ovation. There would be more, as Williams carried that terrific level into the second set against Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montengero.

Williams will continue to play now, facing No. 2 seed Anett Kontveit of Estonia on Wednesday.

