Serbia cries with Djokovic over lost chance to make history

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia awoke to disappointment on Monday after Novak Djokovic failed in his attempt to make tennis history by becoming the first man in more than 50 years to win a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Instead of the usual fireworks, car horns blaring and dancing in the streets after previous major finals involving Djokovic, there was an eerie silence in the Serbian capital. The top-ranked Djokovic lost to Russian opponent Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday in the U.S. Open final.

A victory would have made the 34-year-old Djokovic the first man to win the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in the same year since Rod Laver did it in 1969.

He also would have won a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“It was now or never for the calendar Slam, but the 21st Slam is very much within the sight,” Serbian tennis journalist Sasa Ozmo wrote on the SK Sporklub portal.

Djokovic’s rabid fanbase was split on what he should do next.

Some fans on social media in Serbia called on Djokovic to retire while still at the top of the rankings, while others believe he will rebound and be considered the greatest tennis player of all time.