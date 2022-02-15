 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sentencing set for Josh Duggar in federal child porn case

  • Updated
  • 0
Josh Duggar Child Pornography

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. A judge has set an April 2022 sentencing date for the former reality TV star, who was convicted last year of federal child pornography charges. Duggar — whose family was featured on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" - was convicted of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count. The sentencing is set for April 5. Duggar's attorneys have filed for a new trial or acquittal.

 Uncredited - hogp, Washington County (Ark.) Jail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A judge has set an April sentencing date for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who was convicted last year of federal child pornography charges.

Duggar — whose family was featured on TLC's “19 Kids and Counting” — was convicted of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Tuesday scheduled Duggar's sentencing for April 5 in Fayetteville, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Federal authorities said they began investigating Duggar after a Little Rock police detective found that child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. A federal agent testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

People are also reading…

Duggar's attorneys have filed for a new trial or an acquittal. His trial attorneys had argued that someone else downloaded or uploaded the images onto the computer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's behind the protests in Canada?

What's behind the protests in Canada?

A judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods. Here's a look at what's behind the protests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change: The Brazil resort town disappearing into the sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News