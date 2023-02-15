On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» White supremacist Payton Gendron is set to be sentenced to life in prison for killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket.

» A fraternity chapter president, a science student and a student who wanted to become a pediatrician are among victims of a shooting at Michigan State University.

» A U-Haul driver who police say killed one person and injured eight more when he careened onto sidewalks Monday in New York City is saying he “had enough” after seeing an “invisible object” coming toward the truck.

» Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is not seeking reelection in 2024.

» Russian forces are claiming some battlefield success, as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine labors to gain momentum almost a year after it began.

» The United Nations chief has launched a $397 million appeal to help nearly 5 million survivors of last week’s devastating earthquake in rebel-held northwest Syria who have received very little assistance.

» The waters off New England logged the second-warmest year in their recorded history last year.

» The White House says the three unidentified aerial objects shot down in the past week were likely benign, drawing a distinction between them and a massive Chinese balloon that earlier traversed the U.S. with a suspected goal of surveillance.

» In sports, the Bucks took down Boston, Chris Paul came up big for the Suns, the Hurricanes dropped Washington following Alexander Ovechkin’s departure, the Raiders released Derek Carr and the Cardinals found a new head coach.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» Some voters in last year's midterm elections were open to supporting Democrats even if they weren’t fond of President Joe Biden. Roughly 1 in 6 voters for Democratic House candidates said they disapproved of Biden's job performance, but most said Biden wasn't a factor in their midterm decision. The findings from AP VoteCast are a warning sign for both parties at the outset of the 2024 presidential campaign.

» In the opening stages of the Republicans' 2024 presidential race, the “parents’ rights” movement and lessons for schoolchildren are emerging as flashpoints.

» The Army is trying to recover from its worst recruiting year in decades, and officials say those recruiting woes are the result of traditional hurdles. Young people don’t want to die or get injured, they don't want to deal with the stress of Army life and they don't want to put their lives on hold.

» Recent revelations about Republican election strategies targeting minority communities in Wisconsin’s biggest city came as no surprise to many Black voters.

» International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the organization is not on the wrong side of history by aiming to help Russians and Belarusians qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.