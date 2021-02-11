Senators relive horror of Capitol riot; Mavs' Cuban relents on anthem; Springsteen charged with DWI

Today is Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Senators watched new video of the Capitol riot during opening arguments of Trump's impeachment trial; Mavs' owner Mark Cuban relents on national anthem; and Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge.
Top stories
'Distressing and emotional': Senators relive horror of riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — For 90 tense minutes, members of the Senate relived the horror.
They had seen much of the video of the insurrection before, but not like this — on screens near their desks, screams and anguish echoing across the chamber, with Democratic prosecutors explaining in detail how close they came to danger on Jan. 6, and how much worse it could have been.
If any senators were tempted to avoid images of the violence at the Capitol, or bury memories of fleeing the violent mob of Donald Trump's supporters, they were not able to do so any longer. Read more:
Mavs' Cuban relents on anthem after NBA reiterates policy
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban relented Wednesday and the national anthem will be played before home games this season after the NBA reiterated its “longstanding league policy” to include the song.
The league's initial reaction to Cuban's decision was to say teams were free to conduct pregame activities as they wished with the unusual circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. Most teams don't have fans at home games.
But the NBA abruptly reversed course with Cuban's decision reverberating around the country, including a question put to White House press secretary Jen Psaki during her daily briefing. Read more:
Springsteen charged with drunken driving; Jeep ad on pause
HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey, prompting Jeep to put on pause the Super Bowl television commercial that features him.
Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.
Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative. Read more:
Today's weather
Parts of the Mid-South through the Ohio Valley have been hampered by crippling ice, and more could be coming. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri explains.
In other news today ...
- Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois 18-year-old charged with killing two people during street protests in Kenosha last summer faces a judge Thursday with prosecutors asking that he be re-arrested.
- Country star Morgan Wallen asked fans not to downplay the racist language he was caught saying on camera and said that he accepted the punishments he faced.
- Larry Flynt, who turned his raunchy Hustler magazine into an empire while fighting numerous First Amendment court battles and flaying politicians with stunts such as a Donald Trump assassination Christmas card, has died. He was 78.
- Alabama is seeking to carry out what would be this year's first execution by a state, putting to death a 51-year-old inmate convicted of the shotgun slaying of a police detective's sister decades ago.
- A growing number of governments are curbing diplomatic ties with Myanmar and increasing economic pressure on its military over the coup last week that erased the fragile democratic progress in the long-oppressed Southeast Asian nation.
- Prominent film and TV creator Joss Whedon, who faced a claim of abusive behavior on the set of “Justice League,” drew criticism Wednesday from actors who worked with him on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
- Lucasfilm says Gina Carano is no longer a part of “The Mandalorian” cast after many online called for her firing over a social media post that likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the U.S. political climate.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade Wednesday to celebrate their first NFL title in 18 years on a sun-splashed day with thousands of fans lining the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa.
On this date
South African Black activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity, and more events that happened on this day in history.
