Senators relive horror of Capitol riot; Mavs' Cuban relents on anthem; Springsteen charged with DWI

Today is Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Senators watched new video of the Capitol riot during opening arguments of Trump's impeachment trial; Mavs' owner Mark Cuban relents on national anthem; and Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

'Distressing and emotional': Senators relive horror of riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — For 90 tense minutes, members of the Senate relived the horror.

They had seen much of the video of the insurrection before, but not like this — on screens near their desks, screams and anguish echoing across the chamber, with Democratic prosecutors explaining in detail how close they came to danger on Jan. 6, and how much worse it could have been.

If any senators were tempted to avoid images of the violence at the Capitol, or bury memories of fleeing the violent mob of Donald Trump's supporters, they were not able to do so any longer. Read more: