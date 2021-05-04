Senators keep South Carolina hate crime bill alive for now

The white gunman in the church shooting was sentenced to death under federal hate crime laws.

“In his manifesto, he made very clear that his impetus in doing what he did was to start a race war and quite frankly that is the conduct that a bill of this sort is design to address,” said Sen. Ronnie Sabb, a Democrat from Greeleyville.

It hasn't been easy for the bill to make it this far. House members first removed protections for sexual orientation, creed, gender, age and ancestry, but then restored them after key supporters said that would gut the proposal.

The House did pass the bill after removing additional punishments for non-violent crimes such as vandalism and harassment and they have not been restored.

At Tuesday's meeting, several Republicans questioned the need for the additional punishments, saying crimes are crimes, no matter what their motivation.

Sen. Richard Cash wondered if the bill could be expanded to include a sports fan who beats up another fan over a bitter team rivalry or a student who hates their teacher.