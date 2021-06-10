Senators eye $579B in new infrastructure spending, $1T plan

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a lead negotiator, would not disclose the final tab. Asked if the new spending was at $600 billion, he said “the president said that was his goal. So I don’t think anybody felt like they had to exceed his goal.”

Another member of the group, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said they are “fairly close” on a topline amount, but are still debating how to pay for it. One option is to include potential revenue from uncollected income taxes, he said.

“We still have to talk,” Tester said.

One Republican not in the group, Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, said he was told the package would provide nearly $1 trillion — including $579 billion in new spending over the baseline for transportation projects.

Braun also said parts of it would be paid for with untapped COVID-19 relief funds, which has been a nonstarter for the White House.

“They have come up with similar to what I think Capito was working on, but my understanding is it would be a little more money,” he said.

Biden tasked the senators to keep working as he set out for his first overseas trip after talks collapsed this week with Capito and the GOP senators.