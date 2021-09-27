Senate Republicans block bill that would avert government shutdown, avoid debt default

Ticking off the weighty list of goals to accomplish, Biden said: "If we do that, the country's going to be in great shape."

But Republicans say it's real spending that can't be afforded, and a reflection of the Democrats' drive to insert government into people's lives.

And so far, the bill is also too big for key Democrats whose votes are needed in the face of the GOP opposition. Two Democratic holdouts, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have said they won't support a bill of that size. Manchin has previously proposed spending of $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.

With all Republicans opposed, Democratic leaders can't spare a single vote in the 50-50 Senate, relying on Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie to pass the eventual package.

All this, as other deadlines swirl this week to pay for government operations and allow more borrowing or risk a devastating federal shutdown or debt default — though those dire scenarios appear unlikely.

The bill Senate Republicans rejected Monday night would have funded government operations temporarily, to early December, while also providing emergency funds for Hurricane Ida and other disaster relief and for Afghan refugees in the aftermath of the 20-year war.