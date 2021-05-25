Senate OKs Kristen Clarke as 1st Black woman to lead DOJ civil rights division

Senate Democrats confirmed Kristen Clarke on Tuesday as the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights division, a historic step on the anniversary of George Floyd's killing and after a vitriolic campaign by Republicans over her stance on policing.
The vote was 51-48 with Sen. Susan Collins as the only Republican voting for her confirmation. Clarke's confirmation breaks barriers in a department that was established in 1957.
A first-generation American whose parents immigrated from Jamaica, Clarke earned degrees from Harvard University and Columbia University School of Law. Her legal career began at the Justice Department, which has allowed her to travel across the country into communities like Tensas Parish, Louisiana, and Clarksdale, Mississippi, she said at her confirmation hearing in April.
"Our nation is a healthier place when we respect the rights of all communities. In every role I've held, I have worked for and with people of all backgrounds — regardless of race, national origin, religion and disability status," Clarke wrote. "I've listened deeply to all sides of debates, regardless of political affiliation. There is no substitute to listening and learning in this work, and I pledge to you that I will bring that to the role if confirmed."
She has served for the past five years as the president of the nonprofit Lawyers' Committee, which focuses on social justice.
After her nomination, Republicans resurfaced controversial moments going back as far as her undergraduate years at Harvard, where she co-authored an article that compared the genetics of Blacks and whites and as the leader of Harvard's Black Students' Association where she invited an anti-Semitic author for a speaking engagement.
Clarke confronted both situations over 25 years ago, apologizing for giving the author a platform and explaining after the article published that she did not share those views. But after right-wing news outlets resurfaced the article to denounce her nomination, she has met with several Jewish organizations and reiterated to the Union of Reform Judaism that "she erred" in her decisions.
"Kristen has not only the skill set, but the temperament to handle all of that, she just let it slide off. This is someone who, even before the nomination, she received hate mail for suing the Proud Boys before the insurrection," Damon Hewitt, the executive director and acting president of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, told CNN.
After Clarke interned with the Justice Department in 1999, she turned down a position at a private law firm to work in public service, Hewitt said. Over Clarke's 20-year career, she did three stints with federal civil rights teams and was an assistant counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, all while raising her son.