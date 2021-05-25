Senate OKs Kristen Clarke as 1st Black woman to lead DOJ civil rights division

She has served for the past five years as the president of the nonprofit Lawyers' Committee, which focuses on social justice.

After her nomination, Republicans resurfaced controversial moments going back as far as her undergraduate years at Harvard, where she co-authored an article that compared the genetics of Blacks and whites and as the leader of Harvard's Black Students' Association where she invited an anti-Semitic author for a speaking engagement.

Clarke confronted both situations over 25 years ago, apologizing for giving the author a platform and explaining after the article published that she did not share those views. But after right-wing news outlets resurfaced the article to denounce her nomination, she has met with several Jewish organizations and reiterated to the Union of Reform Judaism that "she erred" in her decisions.