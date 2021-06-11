Senate leaders demand Trump's AGs testify about data seizure, call it 'shocking'

Trump called the probes a "witch hunt," regularly criticized Democrats and Mueller on Twitter and repeatedly dismissed as "fake news" leaks he found harmful to his agenda. As the investigations swirled around him, he demanded loyalty from a Justice Department he often regarded as his personal law firm.

Schiff and Swalwell were two of the most visible Democrats on the committee, then led by Republicans, during the Russia probe. Both California lawmakers made frequent appearances on cable news. Trump watched those channels closely, if not obsessively, and seethed over the coverage.

Schiff, in a statement late Thursday, called for an investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general on the seizures.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement that the data seizures "appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy" waged by the former president.

"The news about the politicization of the Trump Administration Justice Department is harrowing," she said.

The committee official said the panel has continued to seek additional information, but the Justice Department has not been forthcoming on questions such as whether the investigation was properly predicated and whether it only focused on Democrats.