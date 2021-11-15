 Skip to main content
AP

Sen. Leahy to discuss political future at event in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future on Monday.

The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference at the Vermont State House before returning to Washington. He planned to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law, but he's also expected to announce whether he intends to seek reelection, said David Carle, Leahy's press secretary.

Leahy is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

No Vermont Republican has yet announced plans to run for the GOP nomination to seek the seat now held by Leahy.

Leahy’s campaign had more than $2 million cash on hand in the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

