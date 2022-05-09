 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Select list of nominees for 2022 Tony Awards

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Select nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards, announced Monday.

Best Musical: “Girl From the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Paradise Square,” "Six: The Musical," “A Strange Loop”

Best Play: “Clyde's,” “Hangmen,” “The Lehman Trilogy,” “The Minutes,” "Skeleton Crew"

Best Revival of a Play: “American Buffalo,” “How I Learned to Drive,” “Take Me Out,” “Trouble in Mind,” “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Best Revival of a Musical: "The Music Man," “Company,” “Caroline, or Change”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”; Adam Godley, “The Lehman Trilogy”; Adrian Lester, “The Lehman Trilogy”; David Morse, “How I Learned to Drive”; Sam Rockwell, “American Buffalo”; Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Lackawanna Blues”; David Threlfall, “Hangmen”

People are also reading…

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Gabby Beans, “The Skin of Our Teeth”; LaChanze, “Trouble in Mind”; Ruth Negga, “Macbeth”; Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”; Mary-Louise Parker, “How I Learned to Drive”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Billy Crystal, “Mr. Saturday Night”; Myles Frost, “MJ”; Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man”; Rob McClure, “Mrs. Doubtfire”; Jaquel Spivey, “A Strange Loop”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Sharon D Clarke, “Caroline, or Change”; Carmen Cusack, “Flying Over Sunset”; Sutton Foster, “The Music Man;” Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”; Mare Winningham, “Girl From the North Country”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jeannette Bayardelle, “Girl From the North Country”; Shoshana Bean, “Mr. Saturday Night”; Jayne Houdyshell, “The Music Man”; L Morgan Lee, “A Strange Loop”; Patti LuPone, “Company”; Jennifer Simard, “Company”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Matt Doyle, “Company”; Sidney DuPont, “Paradise Square”; Jared Grimes, “Funny Girl”; John-Andrew Morrison, “A Strange Loop”; A.J. Shively, “Paradise Square”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Uzo Aduba, “Clyde’s”; Rachel Dratch, “POTUS”; Kenita R. Miller, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”; Phylicia Rashad, “Skeleton Crew”; Julie White, “POTUS”; Kara Young, “Clyde’s”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Alfie Allen, “Hangmen”; Chuck Cooper, “Trouble in Mind”; Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out”; Ron Cephas Jones, “Clyde’s”; Michael Oberholtzer, “Take Me Out”; Jesse Williams, "Take Me Out"

Online: http://tonyawards.com

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian bomb-sniffing dog awarded medal by Zelenskyy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News