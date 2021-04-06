Attorney Lin Wood: Blasting South Carolina's top Republicans

During a call last week with South Carolina Republicans, Wood said he sensed “dissatisfaction” with McKissick’s leadership in conversations with activists affiliated with tea party groups. Asked to elaborate, Wood said McKissick had been described to him as a “RINO” — Republican In Name Only — and that he felt such a person was the wrong fit for the state party.

“I don’t believe he has supported some aspects of what happened to Donald Trump,” Wood said, alluding to his false argument of widespread voter fraud. “I believe that every legitimate leader should be demanding an investigation. Has Mr. McKissick done that?”

Meanwhile, McKissick has laughed off those who question his Trump support credentials. He said some of those taking shots at him are “more than likely Libertarians who can't win as Libertarians.”

Added McKissick: “You’ve got, mixed with that, a group of people who are using the name of Donald Trump to try to make people think they are the only true Trump supporters, and everybody else is a bunch of RINOs. I get that. It’s politics. It happens all the time.”

After his speech, an audience member asked if Wood would consider challenging Graham if the incumbent seeks a fifth term in 2026. Wood left the door open.