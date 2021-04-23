Section of Highway 1 that collapsed during storm reopens

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A section of California's scenic Highway 1 that collapsed during a winter storm reopened to traffic on Friday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and work crews stood on the freshly paved and marked roadway to celebrate the reopening of the main artery to and from Big Sur, attracting millions of tourists who visit the famous coastal region each year.

“There are few, if any, more iconic routes than Highway 1 – not just in California but anywhere in the world. What this road means to the local economy, to the people of this region and to all Californians is invaluable,” Newsom said. “As we rebuild, we do so with the knowledge that the conditions that washed out this section of roadway will become more common in the future. We must fortify our infrastructure with climate resiliency in mind.”

The highway has been closed since Jan. 28, when heavy rain unleashed torrents of mud and debris left over from a wildfire, washing down a 150-foot (46-meter) chunk of roadway into the sea.

Storms in 2017 caused slides that closed off Big Sur for more than a year.