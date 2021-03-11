Second winter: Anchorage gets up to 18 inches of fresh snow

“That’s where we get the mix of the snow to come over the top and dumps all over us,” he said. Snowfalls varied, from 15 inches or 16 inches in east Anchorage to about 18 inches on the Anchorage Hillside.

Judi Westfall had just returned to Anchorage from Sedona, Arizona, where she thought she was going to escape a forecast of snow in the high desert city.

“It was snowing when I got home last night, but I didn’t expect it to be over a foot of snow today so a little bit of a shocker for us,” she said while taking a break from shoveling at her East Anchorage home.

She was taking care of the first layer of snow because it was too tall for their snowblower, being operated by her husband, Dirk.

An Alaska resident since 1992, she said she’s accustomed to these late season storms, which she said some call “second winter.”

Yet, with blue skies last week and increased daylight returning to Alaska, she said you start thinking maybe winter is actually over — even though you know another storm is probably coming.

“And when it happens, it is demoralizing because I did, I felt really sad when I saw all this today,” she said.