Second lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center

In addition to physical and sexual abuse, Gilpatrick alleges, he was held in solitary confinement for as long as three months at a time.

“And then it would just become a daily occurrence where they would come in to antagonize us ... start throwing our stuff around, take our pictures off the wall, rip them up, whatever,” he said. “Just a way to get under our skin so we could get at them. And it just gives them another reason to keep us in our room even longer.”

Staffers sometimes removed everything from the room, even the mattress, and left him there in his underwear, he said. He didn’t report the abuse, he said, because in some cases, supervisors were the abusers.

“There was nobody you could go to at YDC to talk to. You were literally stuck in your own thoughts, in your own fear every single day," he said. “That place turned us into what we were. I can’t say what I am now because I’m a better person now. But coming out of that place, I was a monster.”

The lawsuit also alleges that abuse was pervasive and widely known by supervisors, and that abusers threatened physical retaliation if victims reported them. Gilpatrick’s attorney, Rus Rilee, said Monday he represents 375 clients with similar claims.