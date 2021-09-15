Second inmate gets life term for killing Iowa prison workers

The pair, who also held prison dental assistant Lorie Matthes as a hostage, had accessed the tools from a prison work program. Matthes was able to be freed, and the pair was arrested soon afterward.

Matthes, a 29-year employee of the Iowa Department of Corrections, recalled in a victim impact statement how Dutcher grabbed her out of a hallway and forced her into the break room. She said the attack altered her life “physically, emotionally and mentally," explaining that she suffered broken ribs and other injuries and she still struggles with the mental harm.

“The evilness that took place that day will never be forgotten,” she said.

Schulte's sisters and parents described her as a doting aunt and loyal daughter who had looked forward to spending time with family and traveling during retirement.

“My sister was a good person,” Isabel Schulte told Dutcher. “I hate you and I hate your friend.”

Roby told Dutcher that he will suffer “lifelong scars and trauma” from the attack.

“May you rot in hell and your soul go to hell for the lives you took and the pain and suffering you caused,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0