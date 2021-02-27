Seattle ups its outdoor dining game, Seahawks-style

SEATTLE (AP) — Sick of the same old, same old pandemic dining? Seattle says: Game on.

For a limited time, foodies can score a socially distanced, outdoor meal at the home of the city's NFL team, the Seahawks.

The “Field to Table” dining series kicked off this month at Lumen Field, offering upscale eats, plus a view of the stadium normally reserved for players and coaches.

It's not cheap though: The cost is $100 per person, plus tax and a service charge. Beverages are also extra.

What’s included? Arrival through the same Seahawks-logo steel tunnel used by the team on game day, a seat under an open-sided tent on the field near the north end zone, and a four-course meal served up by a rotating roster of local chefs.

Event producer Sam Minkoff says he believes the dining series is the first of its kind in the U.S.

And people are eating it up.

All the original dates quickly sold out, but Minkoff noted additional reservations will be available soon. He said his company, SE Productions, was able to book two weeks of overtime, extending the event through March.