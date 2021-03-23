Seattle Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty in Capitol siege

Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter president and member of the group’s national Elders Council. Nordean, who also goes by the alias “Rufio Panman,” and the three other men each are described as leaders or organizers of Proud Boys chapters in their home states, the indictment says.

The charging papers allege that, before the Capitol attack, the men worked to obtain paramilitary equipment to carry out the siege. They also allegedly dismantled metal barriers protecting the Capitol and communicated through handheld radios and encrypted messaging applications, the indictment says.

An encrypted messaging channel called “Boots on the Ground” was opened the day before the attack, enabling more than five dozen participants — including Nordean, the three other defendants and a fifth unindicted co-conspirator — to prepare for the mayhem, according to the indictment.

“Rufio is in charge, cops are the primary threat, don’t get caught by them or BLM, don’t get drunk until off the street,” the indictment quotes a message, sent the night before the riot by the unnamed co-conspirator, as saying.