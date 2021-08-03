Seattle mayoral primary sets up fight between liberal camps

SEATTLE (AP) — Voters in Seattle’s mayoral primary on Tuesday set up a choice between candidates representing the political divide between activist-left residents and more moderate progressives in one of the nation’s most liberal cities.

Bruce Harrell, a former City Council member who has called for hiring more police officers to stem a rise in shootings and who is endorsed by the business community, was leading all candidates in early returns. The top two finishers in the nonpartisan race advance to the November election.

He will likely face City Council President M. Lorena González in the general election. González, who was finishing in second place, has been critical of Seattle’s police and has called for reform of a department that is under federal supervision after the Justice Department found a pattern of excessive force and evidence of biased policing.

She embraced calls to “defund” the police following the murder of George Floyd last year.

Votes will be counted for several days in the city's all-mail election, but Harrell and González were easily outpacing the other candidates.