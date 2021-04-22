Searching for footing in a life nearly extinguished by COVID

“It was so striking to see how different she looked before this hit her,” says Dr. Ankit Bharat, director of Northwestern’s lung transplant program. “She had all these tubes coming out of pretty much all over her body. And I frankly could not recognize that this is the same person.”

With Kari weaned off sedation, the transplant process moved forward. For COVID patients, though, it was still a path in the making.

Before the pandemic, Northwestern performed 40 lung transplants a year. Through September, though, just 15 COVID patients worldwide had received new lungs, partly because of worries they might not survive.

On Oct. 2, Bharat’s team worked to stem internal bleeding while a bypass machine kept Kari alive, then replaced her lungs with those from an anonymous donor.

In the months after, she gained strength in rehab, but it was offset by doubt. With visitors restricted because of resurgent COVID cases, she had hours to ponder what lay ahead.

“I would be alone at 3 a.m. and I really felt that loneliness,” she says. “My life had just changed so much ... and it really brought home how fleeting things really are and that I can’t miss out on the rest of my life.”

