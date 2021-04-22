Searching for footing in a life nearly extinguished by COVID

There are umpteen medications to track, and insurance claims and bills to deal with. There are biopsies and an incision that has refused to heal. In between, Rodney tries to get Kari walking the aisles at Hobby Lobby to build her strength. The shakiness in her legs has him worried she’ll fall when he’s not around.

“It feels like I’m being a little bit like her parent, but I have to be,” he says.

The challenges go beyond the physical.

Kari followed her mother into nursing. The job came to form the core of her identity, along with motherhood.

“Taking care of babies is such a blessing, to hold them and to keep them alive,” she says. “When am I going to get back my endurance and my stamina and be able to do 12-hour shifts?”

The hospital where she worked has told her that if and when she is ready to come back, they’ll have a job for her. But like other hospitals with employees incapacitated by COVID, it recently informed her she’d need to go on long-term disability and off the payroll.

Disability payments should make up for most of the lost income for now, but after years of two paychecks, she worries about balancing the household budget. Rodney has drained his 401(k) to pay for the renovation.