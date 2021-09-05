Search resumes for 2 missing after car swept away in storm

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — As residents and businesses across New Jersey continued to spend the holiday weekend trying to clean up damage from last week's storm, rescue workers resumed the search for two friends whose car was caught up in the floodwaters.

Nidhi Rana, 18, and Ayush Rana, 21, were last seen Wednesday evening when their car began floating toward a spot where the water flows underground toward the Passaic River. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said in a text Sunday that a dozen search boats were taking part with the aid of a state police air unit.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who said Saturday night the death toll in the Garden State had reached 27, said at least four people remained missing following what he called a ”historic" storm. He said he had already sought federal assistance and would continue to ask for more “because we need it."

“We had rain in many communities in two or three hours that were equivalent to what they normally get in a month or two,” Murphy told CBS's “Face The Nation" on Sunday. “This, sadly, we think is part of what we’re going to be facing, more frequency and more intensity."

The remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 50 people in six Eastern states after it brought historic rain Wednesday that led to deadly flooding and sudden storm waters.