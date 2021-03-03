Search on for Alaska helicopter piloted by tribal official

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for an overdue helicopter piloted by the former head of Alaska’s largest tribal health care organization who resigned last week after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.

Andy Teuber, 52, former head of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, left Anchorage about 2 p.m. Tuesday in a black and white Robinson R66 helicopter, traveling to Kodiak Island, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Family members reported three hour later to the Coast Guard that he had not arrived in Kodiak, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) south of Anchorage.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Lexie Preston said Wednesday morning that planes searching for Teuber on Tuesday found a debris field in the general search area, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Kodiak.

However, she said they could not yet “confirm that was that helicopter” and that the search was scheduled to resume

Teuber abruptly resigned on Feb. 23 from the health care organization and as a member of the University of Alaska Board of Regents. At the time, no reason was given.