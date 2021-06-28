Search is on for man suspected of shooting FBI agent

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities were searching Monday for a man suspected of shooting and wounding an FBI special agent in Jackson, Mississippi, over the weekend. The agent is expected to survive, authorities said.

Jackson police spokesperson Sam Brown told The Clarion Ledger that a 38-year-old man is wanted in the shooting, and that he was driving a dark-colored GMC Yukon. WAPT-TV reported that police later found that vehicle.

The agent from the FBI's Jackson field office was shot Saturday night, Brown said. The agent’s condition is not life-threatening and they have been released from a hospital, FBI spokesperson Brett Carr said.

The agent was assisting Jackson police when the gunfire happened, Carr said.

