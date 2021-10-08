Search continues for missing 3-year-old boy in Texas

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search for a 3-year-old boy in Texas entered its third day Friday with no sign of the missing youngster, authorities said.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen Wednesday afternoon playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Houston. Family members said the boy followed the dog into a wooded area but hasn't been seen since.

At a press conference Friday, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said authorities have searched three bodies of water and drained one pond but found nothing.

“He’s not in the lake. That’s good news.” Sowell said. “This is still a rescue. It is not a recovery. We are still looking for that young man.”

On Thursday, the boy's mother, Araceli Nunez, said she believed her son was kidnapped and she pleaded for his safe return. The sheriff said there's no sign of foul play or an abduction but that investigators are looking at all possibilities.

The boy is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing a bright green shirt and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

