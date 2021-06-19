Search continues after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam

The sheriff’s office identified the victims as Bridish Crawford, 27, and Antonio Ramon, 30, of Eden; and Sophie Wilson, 14, also of LaPorte, Indiana.

Still missing are Teresa Villano, 35, and Isiah Crawford, 7, both from Eden, the sheriff’s office said.

Boating experts say that such low-head dams are notorious for trapping people in the powerful current that churns at their base.

Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam of Stoneville told the newspaper that he wonders if recent rains created mud that obscured a portage area where boaters and tubers can exit and walk around the dam’s powerful currents.

“It’s possible that recent rains covered some of the steps with mud, making it hard to see, especially if you’re not looking for it," he said.

Jeff Brooks, Duke Energy spokesman, said “there is a sign that is visible as you approach the dam that also mentions the availability of a portage.’’

