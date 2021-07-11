Search at Florida condo collapse site revives memories of past tragedies

When Marrs first saw photos of the Florida collapse, he said, the images were reminiscent of the destruction at the federal building after a truck filled with explosives was detonated outside. The blast killed 168 people.

In the aftermath, the shells of both buildings were still standing, or teetering, above mounds of broken concrete and twisted metal, with the interiors exposed.

The confirmed death toll from the tragedy in South Florida stood Saturday at 86, with another 43 people still missing. Authorities concluded that there was "no chance of life" in the remaining rubble, but the pressure has not waned for the crews to find victims so families can lay their loved ones to rest.

Recalling his own experience, Marrs was sure the Florida crews would be just as respectful in searching for the dead as they had been in looking for the living.

"They're certainly not going in there with bulldozers and moving that stuff out, you know, not caring about whether they run across a body or not — that's not something that's even considered," Marrs said.

The shift from a rescue mission to a recovery effort does not ease the urgency, Marrs said.