Scott Rudin says he will 'step back' from film projects also

NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Rudin says he's “stepping back” from film and streaming projects, along with his Broadway productions, as the fallout continued for one of the entertainment industry's most powerful and prolific producers following renewed accusations of bullying.

In a statement Tuesday, Rudin said he would use the time to “work on personal issues I should have long ago.” Rudin, who has many projects in various stages of development, didn't otherwise specify what “stepping back” entailed.

“When I commented over the weekend, I was focused on Broadway reopening successfully and not wanting my previous behavior to detract from everyone’s efforts to return,” said Rudin. "It’s clear to me I should take the same path in film and streaming. I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change.”

On Saturday, Rudin said his work on Broadway would for now be filled by others, including those already at work on those productions. His responses follow a story by The Hollywood Reporter on April 7 that detailed numerous instances of alleged harsh treatment of employees of his production company, including smashing a laptop screen on an assistant's hand and throwing objects including glass bowls, staplers and baked potatoes.