Schools sue and mayor defies Arkansas mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates faced new legal challenges -- including from a school district where hundreds of staff and students are quarantining because of a COIVD-19 outbreak -- and defiance from the mayor of the state capital as Republican lawmakers appeared unlikely to roll back the prohibition.

The Little Rock and Marion school districts asked a state judge to block the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April prohibiting schools and other governmental bodies from requiring masks. Little Rock's mayor, meanwhile, issued an order requiring masks in the city's public spaces.

Hutchinson called the Legislature back into session this week to consider rolling back the ban for schools but faces heavy opposition from fellow Republicans. Hutchinson has faced growing calls to lift the ban as Arkansas' coronavirus cases spiral ahead of classes resuming statewide later this month.

The schools' lawsuit argues that the ban violates Arkansas' constitution. It seeks a temporary order blocking the prohibition while the lawsuit is considered.