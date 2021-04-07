Schools reopen, but students stay home. And Biden tells seniors: Get vaccinated now

Large numbers of students are not returning to the classroom even as more schools reopen for full-time, in-person learning, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Biden administration.

The findings reflect a nation that has been locked in debate over the safety of reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Even as national COVID-19 rates continued to ebb in February, key measures around reopening schools barely budged.

The results do not indicate whether students are learning remotely by choice or because their schools do not offer an in-person option. The mismatch between what schools are offering and what students are getting is at least partly explained by big urban districts that have been slow to offer in-person options. But it's clear that at least some students are opting to stay remote even after their schools reopen classrooms.

Also today, the White House is pleading with seniors to get inoculated against the coronavirus amid signs the vaccination rate for the top-priority group is reaching a plateau even as vaccine supplies have dramatically expanded.