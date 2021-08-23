School mask mandate ban challenged in new Utah lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed against Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, whose office didn't immediately respond to messages requesting comment, and Republican Attorney General Sean Reyes, who declined comment.

Utah schools were open for in-person learning with a statewide mask mandate last year, but after the mandate ended the GOP-dominated Legislature decided individual school districts couldn't require face coverings on their own.

Without masks and other protective steps, coronavirus infections could spread rapidly among kids who are too young to get vaccinated and could bring it home to their families, experts have said. Masks are an effective tool against the spread of the coronavirus, but work best when everyone uses them, research has found.

Even as the delta variant has surged in Utah, filling hospitals beyond capacity, just one small school district has navigated the legal hurdles to require masks in the southern Utah tourist mecca of Grand County. An attempt to require masks in Salt Lake County was overturned by the Republican-controlled county council.

Many schools are encouraging students to wear masks, though, and in some parts of the state many are doing so.