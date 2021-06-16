 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School investigates use of antisemitic imagery in yearbook
0 comments
AP

School investigates use of antisemitic imagery in yearbook

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts middle school is investigating after antisemitic imagery and other inappropriate words and drawings were found drawn in student yearbooks, schools officials said.

The eighth-grade students at Hurley Middle School in Seekonk “drew anti-Semitic imagery, a racist slur, and inappropriate drawings of a sexual nature, in multiple yearbooks during the school’s annual yearbook signing event,” district Superintendent Rich Drolet wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday, WPRI and WJAR reported.

Although the inappropriate language and imagery was found in about 20 yearbooks, all were confiscated and police were informed.

“We are taking this issue very seriously and any students found to be involved in this incident will face appropriate disciplinary actions within the district,” Drolet wrote. “It is our goal to create an inclusive and accepting community of schools in Seekonk, and this type of behavior goes against our core values.”

The book signing is supposed to be a fun event, but the incident marred all the hard work of the yearbook staff, he said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WPRI-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Huge spiders' gossamer web blankets bushland in Australia, billows under sun

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News