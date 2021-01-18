School choice lawsuit surge pushes possible high court fight

Maine and New Hampshire have similar programs for students who live in communities without schools to attend public or non-religious private schools of their choice.

In light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Montana case, the federal appeals court granted an injunction on Friday to stop Vermont from excluding a high school student who attends a religious school from taking college classes under the state’s dual enrollment program.

In the latest suit in Vermont, lawyers for the four families suing the state and their school districts argue that Vermont's town tuition system violates the Vermont constitution that “obligates the state to provide every school-age child in Vermont an equal educational opportunity” and prohibits the state from adopting policies that deprive children of that.

"The town tuitioning program is an exceptional benefit to families but it is fundamentally unfair to only offer it some families and not to all of Vermonters," said Brian Kelsey, senior attorney at the Liberty Justice Center. “The families that we represent are struggling to pay for private school tuition and they have a serious need to benefit from the town tuitioning system like parents in the state. ”