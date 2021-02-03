Schiff in mix as Newsom deliberates on next California AG

“We hope that happens sooner — I certainly do — than later," Newsom said during a news conference in Oakland on the state's vaccine distribution plan.

He joked about the large number of people interested in the job, saying at least five possible candidates were in the group of elected officials standing behind him. Bonta was among them.

“We can make this like a reality TV show — you can ask them some tough questions and we'll see how they perform," he told reporters.

But Newsom is largely keeping the deliberation process to himself. He's likely looking for someone who shares his governing and political philosophy and can be a partner; he and Becerra did not have a close relationship. He's also sure to consider a choice who can easily raise money and win reelection in 2022, when Newsom will also be up for reelection if he survives a recall attempt this year.

The job of attorney general is among the highest profile in California, second only to governor in terms of public recognition and overall power. It has also been a stepping stone to higher office. Vice President Kamala Harris was attorney general from 2010 to 2016, and her successful Senate bid opened the job for Becerra's appointment. Before her, Jerry Brown held the job and then was elected governor.