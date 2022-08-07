 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Scheduled cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants takes effect in bid to end nearly 3 days of violence

  • Updated
  • 0

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Scheduled cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants takes effect in bid to end nearly 3 days of violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News