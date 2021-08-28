Scenes from Week 2 of the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial

Another witness who said she had formal training as a performer got a little further with Kelly — or so it seemed. Her edge was a professionally made music video for a single she wrote, titled “Liar Liar.”

Asked for input, Kelly “said that he did like it and that it was cute and that it wasn’t too grown or too sexy,” she said.

But prosecutors say Kelly was the liar. They allege his tutelage was merely a ploy to take advantage of the girls, leading them down a path of sexual degradation.

A prosecutor asked the woman what steps Kelly took to back up promises to help launch her career.

“None,” she responded.

THE NOT-SO-MAGIC KINGDOM

Many of Kelly’s draconian tendencies in running an empire headquartered in custom mansions and music studios were detailed by a former employee named Tom Arnold. One example was a failed attempt to organize a 2011 trip to Disney World for Kelly’s entourage that included, as always, “female guests.”

Arnold was ordered to pull the trip off on short notice, booking hotel rooms, arranging transportation and hiring a VIP tour guide for the theme park. He succeeded at the first two tasks. He ran into a glitch on the third.