SC officer fired after body cam video shows confrontation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police department on Thursday announced the firing of an officer involved in the arrests of two brothers last month that prompted several days of protests after Facebook video showed police wrestling and throwing punches at the men.

Jonathan Moreno, the now-fired investigator with the Rock Hill Police Department, also has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, Solicitor Kevin Brackett said at a news conference.

City officials previously said police conducting a drug investigation on June 23 had pulled over one of the men after he made an illegal turn, and the man called his brother to say he was stopped at a gas station. Police said the driver tried to run when officers removed his handcuffs so he could take off some jewelry, and his brother bumped officers and refused to move back when ordered.

However, Brackett said Thursday that an investigation and review of newly released body camera footage show Moreno confronted the brother, who was standing near officers to receive the jewelry, and proceeded to push and eventually force him to the ground while other officers tried to get Moreno's attention.

“By laying hands on him without legal cause, (Moreno) broke the law,” Brackett said.