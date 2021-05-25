SC high court hears 1st suit in monument protection law

“If two-thirds is proper, why not make it 80%, why not make it 90 or 100%,” Associate Justice John Kittredge said.

The law itself did not pass in 2000 with a two-thirds vote.

The people suing the state want the justices to go further and find the whole act illegal.

Jennifer Pinckney said she, and not lawmakers, should have the right to make alterations to a monument to her late husband being dedicated later this year.

Joining Pinckney in the suit are former state Sen. Kay Patterson, a Democrat from Columbia who said he should be able to change historical markers honoring him and Columbia City Council member Howard Duvall, who said the Heritage Act infringes on his ability to govern his own city as he sees fit.

Lawyers for Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas, who are both Republicans, argued the General Assembly was well within its authority to pass the act and protect how South Carolina tells the story of its history and people.

They argued that by including a way from local governments or others to get permission for legislators to change or remove monuments doesn't eliminate their control and since there hasn't been a flood of requests to change monuments, the issue wasn't ready to be decided.