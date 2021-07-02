Saying goodbye to Marcus Guara, who 'lived for his family'

Marcus Guara studied business at the University of Miami, where he was the captain of the rowing team, and worked as a regional sales manager for New York-based bed and bath textile company Kassatex. But he was, above all, a family man.

“He loved life and he loved his family. I mean, he loved his family dearly. He lived for them,” said Milián, vice president of sales for Clear Channel Outdoor in Miami. He added that Guara was “the type of person that just makes everybody feel wonderful.”

Kassatex CEO and Founder Ernesto Khoudari said in a statement that Guara's colleagues "are heartbroken to lose one of our best.”

“Marcus was truly an amazing human being. From the moment he started working with us, his creativity, vivacity for the business, charming smile, and never-give-up attitude fueled his passion for our company, and his loyal relationships he made along the way,” Khoudari said.

“As a family brand, he was our family man. Our Zoom conference calls were always visited by his adorable daughters on a regular basis, as he was so proud of his family.”

Former rowing teammates took to social media to remember and honor a man whose work ethic inspired others and was known as a fierce competitor.